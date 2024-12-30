EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Singh reveals WHY she rejected other offers before accepting role in Mannat, discusses bond with Adnan Khan, Mona Vasu

Ayesha Singh, a well-known actress of the telly world, is set to be back on television screens. The actress will soon be seen playing the lead role in Mannat: Har Khushi Paane Ki. Starring Ayesha Singh as Mannat, Mona Vasu as Aishwarya, and Adnan Khan as Vikrant, the show will revolve around a troubled relationship of a mother and daughter who are unaware of their relationship.

Ahead of the show's release, Pinkvilla exclusively had a brief conversation with Ayesha Singh. Excerpts from the interview are below:

What made you say yes to Mannat?

The storyline and my character. When I went to Mukta (producer) Ma’am’s house for narration, there was a point when I had tears in my eyes. This had not happened to me in the last 6-8 months after hearing the narration, so that happened, and I decided that I would play Mannat.

Did you learn any special culinary skills to play this character?

Yes, I tried to because I like that when we shoot a wide scene, it should be shot while doing some activities and we try our best to not cheat. I have practiced chopping and I have done some stupidity that I learned chopping using the knife that we use in the house. I did fast chopping.

When I shot for the promo, I was handed knives that were bigger than the kitchen knife (laughs). I then realized that I should have practiced using a proper big kitchen knife. I started doing that and earlier I didn’t know how to chop but now I do it smoothly during scenes on my own. We don’t need somebody to do it for us. That I have done.

Advertisement

I have watched online videos on what habits should be followed and what postures should be there. And what discipline and mannerisms should be followed when we are in the kitchen? We don’t realize these things but I learned them. I have maintained a diary and I have noted down all this. I keep referring to that.

How is your connection with Mona Vasu and Adnan Khan off-screen?

It’s very sweet. Now it’s very new so we are getting to know each other. Rest everything is sweet. With Mona (Mona Vasu), I learned a lot about. She loves animals; she shelters dogs and sometimes I am scared of dogs. She has been very nice to me and telling me all these stories. I'm getting a chance to know her.

With Adnan (Adnan Khan), sir, it was also fun; we went outdoors (Delhi) so we had a flight together. I made some cute videos of him and I’m waiting for the show’s launch and then I put them. I’m getting to know him. He is usually quiet. Even though I’m quiet and laid back, my character Mannat is energetic and I try to be that energetic on the sets. I try to not keep my real personality, which is lazy, alive.

Advertisement

We are two different personalities coming together and knowing each other. Let’s see. It's fun as of now.

What are your characters' traits that match with your real personality?

I think Mannat’s trait of being happy in a second and then being sad the next minute that I resonate with it. Even I'm the same. Mostly I keep laughing and joking. So I think that is very similar.

Before Mannat, were you offered any other television shows or reality shows like Bigg Boss 18? If yes, then why did you reject the offer?

Yes, I heard many narrations and many shows that were new; they have been through me and I have heard the stories. I didn't take it as nothing clicked for me. I wanted to focus on my acting so I was not looking out for any reality show. I wanted a good story and as I said, I was teary-eyed when I heard Mannat's story. I got a gut feeling about doing this show. Before that, there were quite a lot of narrations that happened.

Advertisement

Mannat - Har Khushi Paane Ki will premiere on January 6.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Khan opens up about playing Vikrant in Mannat, bonding with Ayesha Singh and more; 'When I gave auditions...'