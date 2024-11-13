PICS: Amid battle with breast cancer, Hina Khan shines as bright as the sun in vibrant yellow dress; fans call her 'Bravest girl'

Hina Khan is courageously battling stage three breast cancer, and ever since she informed fans about her diagnosis, she has been vocal about her struggles. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is actively involved with her chemotherapy sessions, Hina is open to living her life to the fullest in her tough times as well.

Be it brand shoots or attending public events and traveling, she has been doing them all, exuding an extraordinary spirit of strength, bravery, and resilience. Now, Hina has shared a series of pictures from her recent Maldives visit. Dressed in a mustard yellow dress, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shines in bright sunlight and gives the perfect breezy vibe.

Her vibrant ensemble features flowery patterns making it a perfect outfit for a vacation. To let her dress take centre stage, she wore no accessories. In the caption, Hina wrote, "There she goes again."

Take a look at the picture here:

Reacting to the photos, a fan commented, "Bravest girl ever seen." Another user called her gorgeous while a comment read, "Looking so cute."

For the unversed, on June 28, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of notes informing netizens about her diagnosis of breast cancer. Her journey serves as a powerful reminder of the human capacity to persevere in the face of adversity.

Advertisement

A few days back, she shared a photo of her last standing eyelash. Describing it as her source of motivation, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, "This BRAVE, LONE WARRIOR my last standing Eyelash has fought it all beside me (flexed bicep emoji). Nearing the last cycle of my Chemo this single Eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through (mending heart and smiley emojis)."

Take a look at the post here:

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in the Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa. Speaking of her career in the television fraternity, she became a household name owing to her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan posts PIC admiring her own beauty and captions, 'Omgeee'; shows us how to be kinder to ourselves