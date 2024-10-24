Hina Khan posts PIC admiring her own beauty and captions, 'Omgeee'; shows us how to be kinder to ourselves

Hina Khan’s resilience is inspiring! She has been undergoing treatment for Stage 3 breast cancer, which was detected a few months earlier. Despite her battle with the deadly disease, she refuses to give up and continues to fulfil all commitments and live life. In her recent post, she set an example of self-love as she posted a picture of herself admiring her own beauty.

On October 24, Hina Khan posted a close-up shot of her face from one of her previous shoots. The Instagram story shows half of her face and along with the post the actress wrote, “Omgeee. Ye mai hoon.” Well, the actress teaches us how to be kinder to ourselves on the days it gets tough.

Check out Hina Khan’s post here:

Talking about what’s keeping Hina Khan busy these days, the actress is currently on vacation in the Maldives. She is actively posting beautiful pictures of herself enjoying the tropical island. Before that, she was in Goa for her birthday. In between travelling, she is also fulfilling all professional commitments.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been openly talking about her disease and treatment on social media. It was on June 28 that Khan took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of notes informing netizens about her diagnosis of Stage Three Breast Cancer. Since then, from her daily struggles to the treatment process, she has been vocal about it all.

Many of her industry friends and colleagues- Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan, Mahima Chaudhary, Sunita Rajqar, Nakuul Mehta, Kushal Tandon, Bharti Singh, to name a showed their support and love for the actress.

Workwise, Hina is best known for her role as Akshara in Karan Mehra's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The serial is currently in its fourth generation. She also took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

We wish Hina Khan a speedy recovery!

