PIC: Hina Khan feels ‘grateful for everything’ as she battles breast cancer; actress’ inspiring note demonstrates her strong spirit

Hina Khan is courageously battling breast cancer. Ever since the actress shared her diagnosis, she has been sharing her journey through this difficult time on social media. From openly discussing her struggles and victories to speaking about moments of vulnerability, the actress is giving her best to remain positive. Only recently, Hina shared a photo of herself on social media, emphasizing that she is grateful for everything.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame posted a picture donning a t-shirt with 'Grateful for everything' written on it, which holds great significance, especially now. She was also sporting a black cap and glasses. The smile on her face proved how bravely she has been fighting against cancer and still stands strong.

Hina Khan wrote, "Me in every breath, every beat of my heart, every fibre of my being..GRATEFUL FOR EVERYTHING (joined hands emoji). Alhamdulilah.. No complaints just pure love and unshakable Faith."

Take a look at her story here:

A few days ago, Hina posted a picture of her last standing eyelash. Accompanying the image was a heartfelt note in which she revealed the profound emotional attachment she had to this lone eyelash, describing it as her source of motivation.

In the caption, the actress expressed, "Wanna know what’s my current source of motivation? Once part of a mighty and beautiful Brigade that adorned my eyes. My genetically long and beautiful lashes...This BRAVE , LONE WARRIOR my last standing Eyelash has fought it all beside me."

Take a look at the note here:

Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in July this year. She announced it via an Instagram post, which took her fans by surprise. As a side effect of chemotherapy sessions, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress opened up about suffering from mucositis. It is a condition when the body experiences inflammation of the mucus membranes in the mouth and the entire gastrointestinal tract.

As of now, Hina is nearing the end of her chemotherapy. Her openness about her treatment encourages others facing the same challenge to stand strong and hope for positivity.

