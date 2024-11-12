Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Abhira learns truth about her baby's demise, will she blame Armaan? Find out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, has kept audiences glued to the screens. Currently, the show's storyline revolves around Abhira and Ruhi's pregnancy. It was seen that Ruhi slipped into a coma after delivering her baby. Meanwhile, Abhira's baby dies due to complications. However, Rohit decides to give his and Ruhi's baby to Abhira and Armaan lies to Abhira that it is their baby.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) will soon learn the truth. It will be seen that Armaan informs Abhira that BSP (Baby Sharma Poddar) is no more. Armaan reveals the truth and tells Abhira that the baby she is holding is actually Rohit and Ruhi's baby. Abhira is utterly shocked and devastated to learn this truth.

Abhira loses her calm at Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and starts yelling at him. She refuses to believe that the doctors were unable to save their baby. Rohit leaves them alone, taking the baby and Abhira breaks down on the ground crying over her baby's demise. Abhira blames Armaan and questions him for choosing her over their baby. However, the twist here is that this will be Armaan's dream.

It will be seen that Rohit convinces Armaan that he and Abhira should raise his and Ruhi's child. Rohit (Romiit Raaj) takes this decision as Abhira has difficulty conceiving. He tells Armaan that he and Ruhi can try again to have another baby once Ruhi is healthy but for Abhira, it might not be possible given her health condition. Armaan feels grateful to Rohit.

On the other hand, it will be seen that Poddars will learn the truth about Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) losing her child and slipping into a coma and will be devastated.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness an emotional plot as the family eagerly awaits for Ruhi to wake up from a coma. It will be seen that Rohit lies to Ruhi that she has lost her baby. While this drama unfolds, it will also be engaging to see how Abhira will react after discovering the truth.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers have introduced several unexpected twists and turns that have kept viewers engaged. Recently, the show took a 5-month leap during Abhira and Ruhi's pregnancy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every day at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

