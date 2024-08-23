PICS: Dheeraj Dhoopar looks handsome hunk in all-black casual and comfy look; excited fans scream ‘Hottest’

Dheeraj Dhoopar is not just a talented actor in the television industry but also a fashion icon. He often serves major styling goals with his impressive dress sense. Recently, the handsome hunk showed how to look cool in a comfy-casual outfit and surely, his charm is too hot to handle.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a bunch of pictures captured on a balcony with a scenic city backdrop featuring buildings and busy roads. He is looking dapper in an all-black attire while striking various poses for the lens.

In the photos which are from his latest trip to Tokyo, Dheeraj is spotted in a black shirt paired with comfy shorts of the same color. He enhanced his appearance with a black-hued hat and sunglasses. The Kundali Bhagya actor is also flaunting his chunky-soled sneakers in some frames.

In the caption space, Dheeraj penned, “Life lately (dizzy icon).” He used the trending crossover of Khyaal and Rubicon Drill in the background.

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram post here:

The Rabb Se Hai Dua actor was accompanied by his wife Vinny Arora and son Zayn as he landed in Japan recently. The trio went for a family vacation to mark the second birthday of Zayn. The little munchkin was seen all excited as he visited Tokyo Disneyland.

Vinny, being a social butterfly, engaged with fans by posting some glimpses from their trip. They were seen clicking pictures with different Disney characters whilst spending quality time with each other.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who marked his acting debut in 2009 with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein-Swarg, is currently playing Subhaan Siddiqui in Rabb Se Hai Dua. He tasted fame after portraying Prem in Sasural Simar Ka. The actor’s popularity skyrocketed with Kundali Bhagya where he essayed the role of Karan Luthra and was paired opposite Shraddha Arya. As Dheeraj left the show to explore new opportunities, Shakti Arora was roped in to replace him. At present, Shakti Anand is playing the role in Ektaa Kapoor’s show.

On the personal front, Dheeraj has been married to Vinny Arora since 2016. The couple welcomed their firstborn Zayn in 2022.

