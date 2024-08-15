Independence Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar says, 'I take this opportunity to teach my son about the courage and...'

August 15, 1947, was the day when India got freedom from British rule. It marked the success of various freedom fighters who fought till their last breaths to ensure that the citizens of the country could breathe fresh air, free of colonial rule. This year, as we celebrate the 78th Independence Day, Pinkvilla got in touch with Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and asked him about his thoughts on the special day.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who's currently seen as Subhaan in Rabb Se Hai Dua, said, "Independence Day is a time to reflect on the immense sacrifices made by our freedom fighters who bravely fought for the nation's liberty. As a father, I take this opportunity to teach my son about the courage and dedication of these heroes. The next generation must understand and appreciate the struggles that won us our freedom."

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's cute video with his son here:

Talking more about Independence Day, the Kundali Bhagya actor added, "By sharing these stories, I hope to instill in him a sense of pride and responsibility towards our great nation. Together, we can honor their legacy by supporting India's progress, secularism, and inclusivity. Let us celebrate this day with gratitude and a renewed commitment to uphold the values they fought for. May we all work towards creating a future where freedom and justice prevail."

Advertisement

Dheeraj Dhoopar has been a part of various TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Shedil Shergill, and Naagin 5 among others, and has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences.

People are loving his performance in his current show. The upcoming episodes of Rabb Se Hai Dua will revolve around Mannat trying to create a major rift between Subhaan and Ibadat.

Coming back to the special day today, here's wishing all the readers of Pinkvilla a very Happy Independence Day!

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh drops heartfelt post for BFF Hina Khan amid her battle with stage 3 breast cancer; latter's response is unmissable