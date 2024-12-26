PICS: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's Christmas celebration turns merrier with Rajiv Adatia's company; latter thanks couple for THIS reason
On the occasion of Christmas 2024, Rajiv Adatia shared a heartfelt post ft Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Here's why he thanked the couple.
Christmas is a festival of lights, joy, and spreading happiness. This festive spirit came alive as Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Rajiv Adatia gathered to celebrate the holiday season together. They share a strong friendship and often share glimpses of them bonding over delicacies and house parties. The trio reunited for Christmas, with Rajiv sharing heartwarming, candid snapshots of their joyful festivities. He also thanked Karan and Tejasswi for making him feel at home.
Since Rajiv Adatia is currently busy shooting for Celebrity MasterChef, he was missing being at home in London with his mother and family. However, he expressed gratitude to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash for making him feel completely at home in a heartfelt post. Taking to his Instagram handle, Adatia shared a few pictures as he posed alongside the lovey-dovey couple and their adorable pet dogs.
Capturing the joyous spirit of the season, all of them are wearing a Santa cap. The wide smiles on their faces convey their utmost happiness and extreme delight. In the caption, Rajiv wrote, "Merry Christmas missed my mum and family so much today as I’m in India filming and they in London! Thank you for making me feel like home @kkundrra @tejasswiprakash."
Take a look at the pictures here:
Showering love, Abhishek Malhan reacted with a red heart emoji in the comment section. Meanwhile one of the fans expressed, "The most beautiful adorable cutest post on the internet today this is sooo sweet !!" Another user wrote, "So cute happy pics."
For the uninitiated, Rajiv Adatia will be seen as one of the contestants on Celebrity MasterChef. Hosted by Farah Khan, the show will also feature Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, and other TV celebs showcasing their culinary skills.
