Sushmita Sen brings brother Rajeev Sen and his ex-wife Charu Asopa in one frame as they celebrate Christmas together; see PICS
On the occasion of Christmas, television actress Charu Asopa shared a string of pictures featuring ex-husband Rajeev Sen from her festive celebrations.
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got divorced in June of last year, but they continue to remain friends as they co-parent their daughter Ziana. Time and again, they have reunited for various occasions and festivities to let Ziana feel the comfort of being with her family. And now, Rajeev and Charu celebrated Christmas together. Former's sister Sushmita Sen made sure to capture the beautiful moments and pictures that radiate joy, happiness, and festive delight.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Asopa treated fans with a string of pictures clicked by Sushmita Sen during their festive Christmas celebration. The Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actress radiated holiday cheer in a stunning red dress paired with a chic black overcoat, capturing the joyous spirit of the season. Like most of the time, she and Ziana were seen twinning again.
On the other hand, Rajeev Sen looked effortlessly sophisticated and exuded classy vibes in an all-black outfit. The Christmas tree, lights, decorations, and gifts in the backdrop contributed to the warm ambiance of the holiday season. Charu also posted a selfie with her ex-husband, Rajeev.
In the caption, the Mere Angne Mein actress expressed, "Merry Christmas Picture credits - didi @sushmitasen47 and Ziana’s beautiful bua."
Take a look at the photos here:
After a while, Rajeev Sen shared another set of photographs with his ex-wife, Charu Asopa, as they spent some time in Dubai. The frames sparked discussions about co-parenting and maintaining a healthy, dynamic relationship post-divorce. Rajeev captioned the post, "Dubai nights pic credits @sushmitasen47."
Take a look at the photos here:
For the uninitiated, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in June 2019 but parted ways on June 8, 2023. The actress has already stated that she and Rajeev needed to be on better terms for their daughter's sake.