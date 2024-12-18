Jiya Shankar LASHES OUT on trolls linking her with Abhishek Malhan and dragging her family; 'Way above these cheap stunts'

The link-up rumors of Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan have always been all over the internet. Although the duo shared a good friendship inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, the actress has clearly stated that they have nothing more between them. However, despite her clear statements, trolls and other meme pages have continued to link her with Abhishek and drag her name.

Well, now it seems like she is simply done with the buzz as a furious Jiya lashed out at netizens, who gave birth to false stories. Replying to an X (formerly known as Twitter) user, she wrote, "Saying this for ONE LAST TIME to whoever it concerns ! Ive got nothing to do with fukra insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship & even that no longer exists. I don't even follow any of these meme pages or have any knowledge of how this works."

Jiya Shankar further added, "I always assumed them making this sort of stuff for views or Ive no idea if someone pays for this shit but if the blame comes on me with nasty comments on my character & family then hear it panda gang , I’M SELF MADE LOUD & PROUD ! I’m because of ME and not because of anyone else. Way above these CHEAP STUNTS ! So stay in your lane & keep my mother’s & my name out of your filthy mouths."

Advertisement

Take a look at her tweet here:

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with us, the Pishachini actress addressed the trolls who tagged her as 'desperate' and accused her of running behind Abhishek. Jiya strongly asserted that she would never run behind a man in her life and that she had everything she wanted. "I do all of my things all by myself." added the actress.

On the professional front, Jiya is known for shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Kaatelaa & Sons. She also appeared in the Marathi language film Ved.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jiya Shankar reacts to Salman Khan's remark about her relationships in Bigg Boss OTT 2