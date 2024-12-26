Poll Result: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash or Jasmine Bhasin-Aly Goni? Netizens REVEAL which couple should tie knot in 2025

Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll for its readers to vote for their favorite television couple whom they think should tie the knot in 2025. We provided them with 5 lovely choices: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin-Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli-Arbaz Patel, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon. As soon as the poll went live, a bulk of responses flooded in. After much anticipation, the results are finally out. So, are you ready to find out whom netizens voted for the most? Let's delve into the verdict.

According to the poll results, the most number of votes (47%) went to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Hence, the maximum number of netizens believe that the beloved Bigg Boss 15 couple should get hitched in the coming year, i.e., 2025. Talking about their love story, they have been headstrong since the BB 15 days. Fans lovingly call them 'TejRan,' and wish for their forever togetherness.

Even after the show, Tejasswi and Karan stood strong against all odds. From not letting the breakup rumors affect their relationship to openly expressing admiration for each other, the couple has always proved that their love is pure and genuine. Although Karan and Tejasswi have been quizzed about their marriage plans, neither of them has landed a clear response.

Talking about the votes that went to other TV couples, 24% of people voted for Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, while 16% of people think that Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal should tie the knot in 2025. Further, Jasmine Bhasin-Aly Goni also received 16% votes, but Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel had no votes on their table.

Take a look at the poll results here:

In the coming few days, we at Pinkvilla are bringing in more polls for the readers, giving them an opportunity to vote for their favorite celebrities. So, stay tuned!

