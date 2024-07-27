Top 9 iconic female characters of TV: From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Tulsi to Balika Vadhu’s Anandi, the era we still cherish

Have you ever wondered what makes a character iconic? Is it their unique personality or impressive performance? All female characters are good, but some are just ICONIC! Some characters have left a remarkable impression with their extraordinary personalities and catchy lines.

Hindi TV shows never fall short of introducing the different characters that slowly become part of our daily lives. With Daya’s “Hey Maa Mata Ji” and Maya’s sarcastic dialogues, female TV characters have made the audience cry and laugh and have given some valuable life lessons.

Top 9 Iconic TV Female Characters

Reminisce about the 9 incredible female characters who have left an impressive mark on viewers and are still remembered for their performances.

1. Anandi

Avika Gor's portrayal of Choti Anandi in Balika Vadhu, while Pratyusha Banerjee and Toral Rasputra as Badi Anandi are perhaps the iconic characters on Indian television. Anandi’s character sheds light on child marriage. Alongside supportive characters, Anandi fights against societal norms, delivering a strong message on women's rights, and has deeply connected with the audience, making her one of the unforgettable characters.

2. Daya

Hey Maa Mata Ji, this line suddenly reminds us of one of the irreplaceable characters, Daya. Disha Vakani as Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has set the bar so high that even after years, the makers are finding it difficult to find an actor with the same performance.

Disha Vakani’s portrayal as Daya is a responsible homemaker who spends her time doing daily chores and entertains the audience with her innocence, hilarious outbursts, and Aee Haalo.

3. Tulsi

Smriti Irani, who starred as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, perfectly portrayed an ideal wife, mother, and daughter-in-law. From a simple girl to becoming the favorite member of the family, Tulsi made a special place in every Indian Household.

Even after years of passing, the character Tulsi is still remembered by millions of people.

4. Akshara

One of the famous YRKKH protagonists, Hina Khan as Akshara Singhania, is the most beloved by the Indian audience. Akshara is a kind-hearted girl whose positive character helps her navigate the complexities of balancing her family and marriage life. The nine years of Hina Khan’s journey as Akshara are still fresh in the audience’s hearts.

5. Hansa

Mein Toh Thak Gayi Bhaisaab! The famous Hansa’s line we always use when tired.

Hansa’s character in the Khichdi show is famous for its comedic personality and humorous lines that leave no chance of making people laugh. Supriya Pathak Kapur, playing the role of Hansa, is the wife of Praful Parekh and lives in a joint family. Her innocent and quirky questions are and have delivered the unforgettable lines that we often use in daily life.

6. Maya

The prime character of Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Maya, played by Ratna Pathak Shah is a rich woman who likes to maintain her high-class society. However, her daughter-in-law’s middle-class habits irritate her. Despite her pretentious character, she was loved for her hilarious comments, which added the perfect sense of humor to the show.

7. Komolika

The iconic vamp of the TV industry, Komolika, portrayed by Urvashi Dholakia in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, is known for her glamorous appearance. The show’s main antagonist, driven by jealousy, used her manipulative tactics to create problems for Anurag and Prerna. Her attractive charm and cunning attitude have made her an unforgettable villain.

8. Nani

Farida Jalal, as Nani in Shararat, is still everyone’s favorite because of the harmless magic she uses to prank people. Whenever her granddaughter found herself in a problem, Nani was always there to guide her with her advice, affection, and some magic. Farida Jalal’s character has been iconic and has added a sense of humor to the family dynamics.

9. Parvati

Sakshi Tanwar's role as Parvati Agarwal in the famous Ekta Kapoor serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii was known for her strong values and selfless mother and wife. The epitome of a traditional Indian woman, Parvati impressed the audience with her courage in handling familial troubles.

These nine iconic female characters' real portrayals of women have built a special personality, with their power to challenge stereotypes and strong influence on changing people’s perspectives.

The iconic female characters in the Hindi TV show left a remarkable impression on the audience by breaking stereotypes and humorous portrayals. Hindi TV shows are known for beautifully featuring the evolving journey of women, whether tackling challenges or making us laugh; these characters are worth watching for some of the best entertainment.

