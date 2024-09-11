Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar spotted at airport amid dengue diagnosis, Both look frail; WATCH

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar were spotted at the airport today (September 11) amid their Dengue diagnosis. Their frail look drew concern from fans. The couple had to miss out on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations owing to their health. Read on to know the latest update on their health.

In the clip, Rahul Vaidya is seen struggling to walk, leaning on Disha Parmar’s shoulder for support as he moves slowly. Disha, who also appeared weak, stayed by his side, looking equally sick. The two posed for the paparazzi briefly and as they asked him about his health, he replied, "Bhai dengue ho gaya. (Brother, I have got dengue.)"

Check out Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's clip here:

On September 9, Rahul took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news that both he and Disha had been diagnosed with dengue. Posting a heartfelt note, he wrote, "Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ki disha ko bhi ho gaya." The post was met with an outpouring of concern from fans and well-wishers. Disha reshared the note on her social media account with the caption, "Together forever." She also shared a selfie with the caption, "Welcome to the sick club!"

This news comes just days after Rahul revealed his diagnosis ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The singer had informed his followers that he was diagnosed with dengue and had a 104 degree fever.

The couple’s fans have been showering them with love and wishing them a speedy recovery, hoping to see the duo back in good health soon. One user even wrote, "Get well soon, take care laughter chef mey gana bhi toh - jaldi theek ho jaye." Their illness coincided with the joyous celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. Bappa stays at their place for 5 days, but the couple had to give the festivities a miss owing to their health.

On the professional front, Rahul Vaidya is seen on Laughter Cefs: Entertainment Unlimited. He is Aly Goni's partner on the show.

Pinkvilla wishes Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar a speedy recovery!

