After Rahul Vaidya reveals having 104-degree fever, Disha Parmar also gets diagnosed with dengue; check out her reaction

While everyone was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with joy and delight, Rahul Vaidya's celebrations were marred by dengue fever. Now, he took to social media to inform us that his wife, Disha Parmar's, health is also down because of the same. Rahul, currently seen on Laughter Chefs and known for his melodious voice, had a high fever of 104°F, and now Disha has also been diagnosed with dengue.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rahul Vaidya posted a note that read, "Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ki disha ko bhi ho gaya." Re-sharing the note on her social media account, Disha Parmar wrote, "Together forever." The actress also posted her selfie and mentioned, 'Welcome to the sick club!'

Take a look at the stories here:

Earlier, the Bigg Boss-fame shared a picture of himself with cold wipes placed on his head, battling a high fever of 104°F. Then he posted another story, writing, "Dengue!" Since the diagnosis collided with the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, it seemed like the singer had to cancel all the plans.

Ahead of the festival, he expressed his excitement for Ganesh Chaturthi. Talking to the shutterbugs on the sets of Laughter Chefs, Vaidya said, "Iss baar aur dhoom dhaam se manayenge kyunki Bappa ki wajah se hi mere ghar par beti aayi hai or beti ki wajah se bahut achhe din aaye hai, achha bhagya aaya hai. I really can’t wait! Ganapati Bappa jaldi se aaye or humare ghar par aaye (This time, we will celebrate with even more delight because a daughter has come to our home, thanks to Bappa. Due to my daughter, we have seen many good days and good fortune. I can’t wait! Ganapati Bappa, come quickly and visit our home)."

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar welcomed a baby girl during the utsav held last year. Hence, the festival is more special to the couple.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 alongside Nakuul Mehta. She played the role of Priya in the show.

We wish Rahul and Disha a speedy recovery!

ALSO READ: Rahul Vaidya down with 104° fever; dengue spoils his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations