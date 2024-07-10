Disha Parmar's blush-red outfit for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's haldi is worth equal to average person's monthly salary

Popular TV couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were seen attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi function held on July 8, 2024. Disha looked the prettiest in a blush-red outfit, whose cost is a middle-class person's monthly income.

Cost of Disha Parmar's outfit for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will shock you:

Disha Parmar wore a pretty light red tulle top and teamed it up with georgette pants from Kanchi Khurana couture. The cost of the outfit mentioned on the website is Rs 45,000. The actress posted pretty and candid pictures in traditional attire, that exuded glam on her social media. In one of the snaps, she is also seen donning the winged eyeliner, looking like a beauty goddess.

Take a look:

Disha Parmar at Ambani's pre-wedding bash:

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress had also taken to her social media handle to post an array of pictures and videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Her husband, Rahul Vaidya, reportedly also performed at the majestic event.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding:

It was in March 2024 when Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, which spanned three days. It was in May when the pair hosted a four-day party on a Mediterranean cruise that made different stops through Europe. The wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant to Viren Merchant's daughter is set to happen between July 12 and 14 at Antilia and also at Jio World Convention Centre, reportedly.

More about Disha Parmar:

The 29-year-old actress is married to Rahul Vaidya. The singer had proposed to her in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She had come in one of the episodes and was seen accepting Rahul's proposal in front of the national television. The couple-in-love got married on July 16, 2021, and have a cute daughter called Navya, who entered their lives in 2023.

