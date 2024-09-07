Rahul Vaidya down with 104° fever; dengue spoils his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Singer Rahul Vaidya took to social media on September 6 to inform his fans that he has been diagnosed with dengue. The singer, known for his melodious voice and popularity in shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, shared the news with his followers by posting a selfie on his Instagram stories. More details on his condition are still awaited.

In the first picture, Rahul Vaidya can be seen with cold wipes placed on his head, battling a high fever of 104°F. Then he posted another story writing, "Dengue!" Rahul Vaidya’s announcement comes as a shock to his fans, especially as it coincides with the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It seems the singer has to cancel all his festive plans due to his illness.

Ganesh Chaturthi is an important festival for Rahul Vaidya, and like many others, he was eagerly anticipating the celebrations. It seems his illness has forced him to stay away from the festive spirit this year. At his place, this annual ritual is a 5-day celebration.

For the unversed, this auspicious day is more special to him because last year, he and his wife Disha Parmar welcomed their first child, daughter Navya to their home on this day. Rahul also cited last year, that on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, he brought Lakshmi ji home. The new parents are enjoying parenthood and often share glimpses of their journey on social media.

Rahul Vaidya’s diagnosis also highlights the growing concern over dengue cases in Mumbai. With the monsoon season in full swing, the city has seen a rise in mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue and malaria. The signer's fans are eagerly awaiting updates on his health.

Meanwhile, talking about Rahul Vaidya's work, he is currently seen in the television show Laughter Chefs. In the unusual cooking comedy show, he is the partner of Aly Goni. He also recently released one of his singles, Jisne Daru Nahi Pi.

Pinkvilla wishes Rahul Vaidya a speedy recovery!

