Rahul Vaidya’s birthday: Disha Parmar wishes the ‘love of her life’ with a heartfelt throwback post

Actress Disha Parmar took to social media to wish her husband, singer Rahul Vaidya, a very happy birthday in the sweetest way possible. She shared a throwback picture and earned a sweet caption for the ‘love of her life’. The singer and entertainer turns 37 today.

After midnight on September 23, Disha Parmar shared a throwback picture of the couple from 2017, marking it as her favorite memory of them together. She also expressed that she misses him as the birthday boy is away for his show. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life! Why are you soo far?? @rahulvaidyarkv"

The picture holds sentimental value for the couple, as Disha mentioned, "This 1st picture of US will always be my most favourite." Rahul Vaidya added a teary-eyed emoji and wrote, “I love you!”

Check out Disha Parmar’s post for Rahul Vaidya here:

Rahul, who has been busy with his singing career, is currently performing in Cape Town, making the birthday celebrations bittersweet for the couple. As the clock struck 12, he uploaded a video on his Instagram story, looking sharp to take on the stage. He said, “Can’t ask for a better beginning for birthday than I’m going on stage, I’m about to perform in Cape Town, South Africa. May I have a great year. Thank you for your love and wishes.”

Fans quickly flooded the post with warm birthday wishes for Rahul, while also admiring the duo's loving bond. One user wrote, “So innocent & sweet. He mentioned in his Live Show that he talked to you before getting on the stage. Hope he’ll be back before his birthday ends.” Another commented, “Awwwww.... Such a lovely post Disha... Happy Birthday to you Rahul.” Mouni Roy also dropped a birthday wish for the Bigg Boss 14 contestant.

In addition to celebrating his birthday, Rahul Vaidya treated fans to a special surprise by releasing a new single titled Ishq Kiya, a Navratri-themed love song. On the work front, he is currently seen in Laughter Chefs.

