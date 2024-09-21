Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrate daughter Navya's first birthday; her cute PIC with cake is too cute to miss

Celeb couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's daughter Navya is a year old now! The celeb couple, who recently recovered from dengue, kept Navya's first birthday celebration intimate yet special. In the presence of family and close friends, Disha and Rahul celebrated their daughter's milestone. Cakes, balloons and happy smiles were surrounded by Navya as she turned one year old.

Taking to his Instagram handle, proud papa Rahul Vaidya dropped a few glimpses of Navya's first birthday bash. Decked up in a pretty red dress, Navya looked extremely adorable here. Her expressions and candid shots while relishing her birthday cake will melt your heart.

Disha Parmar also opted for a pretty pink outfit and Rahul looked handsome in white and denim. Sharing these snaps, Rahul Vaidya wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday our lil princess Navuuuu babaaa. And thank you everyone for the blessings to Navya."

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's post here-

As soon as this post was uploaded, good wishes and blessings were poured on Navya by several celebrities and fans. Rubina Dilaik commented, "Happiness and abundance to the little princesses," Arjun Bijlani, Shubhaavi Choksey and more dropped "heart emoticons."

Speaking about Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, the latter publicly confessed to having feelings for her during his stint in Bigg Boss Season 14. Soon, they then tied the wedding knot on July 16, 2021, and welcomed their first child in September 2023, during the auspicious occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

For the uninformed, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were recently diagnosed with dengue during the Ganesh Utsav. Unlike every year, this time the couple couldn't celebrate Ganesh Utsav with much zeal.

Workwise, Rahul Vaidya is currently seen in Laughter Chefs. He and Aly Goni are partners in the cooking-based reality show, that is one of the most popular series currently.

On the other hand, Disha Parmar was last seen playing the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta.

