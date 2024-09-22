Laughter Chefs: Rahul Vaidya NARROWLY escapes horrific fire accident on sets; Watch

Singer Rahul Vaidya recently had a close call with a terrifying fire incident while filming for Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The show's producers shared a promo that is sure to astonish viewers, showcasing the singer's narrow escape from the flames.

The Laughter Chefs team posted a video featuring Rahul Vaidya standing beside a pan that appeared to be over a hot flame. Next to it, there was another pot where something was simmering, seemingly water. Suddenly, the pan next to the pot burst into flames, shooting up high, and Rahul quickly stepped back, exclaiming, "Mummy!"

The singer, along with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, were taken aback by the fire accident happening right next to them. Jannat Zubair and Nia Sharma were left in disbelief. While Jannat was pouring oil into the pan, her shocked expression said it all.

The caption posted by the makers read, "Khaana banaate banaate achaanak se lag gayi aag. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, har Thursday & Friday raat 10:00 baje se sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Well, this is not the first time that a fire accident has taken place on the sets of the cooking reality show. Earlier, actress Reem Shaikh who is also a part of the show, posted pictures of herself, healing from a face burn injury. She encountered the same on Laughter Chefs.

She shared snaps of her burned look which was healed. On Instagram, she posted two pictures, one related to how her face looked when she faced the injury and the second after her healing process. “I’ve healed..(white heart emoji). Nothing can break a woman who gets her strength from God. #allahkashukar," was the caption written by Reem.

Coming back to Rahul Vaidya, his daughter Navya turned 1-year-old on September 20. He and Disha Parmar had taken to their Instagram handle to share adorable pictures of their little one, who they called, "little princess".

Rahul penned a cute post for his daughter that read, "Happy 1st Birthday our lil princess Navuuuu babaaa. And thank you everyone for the blessings to Navya.” Well, on the work front, the singer is doing well on Laughter Chefs sets.

