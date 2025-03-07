Ranveer Allahbadia Row: BeerBiceps reaches Crime Branch of Guwahati Police Commissionerate for questioning

Ranveer Allahbadia, the podcaster best known as BeerBiceps, continues to be under the scanner for his indecent remarks on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. According to the latest development of the case, the podcaster appears before the Assam Police today.

ANI tweeted that Ranveer Allahabadia appeared at the office of the Crime Branch, Guwahati Police Commissionerate, on Thursday in connection with the case related to India’s Got Latent show. Earlier on February 27, another well-known YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani, also appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch in the same case.

Authorities have not yet revealed the full details of the case. However, India’s Got Latent has been under scrutiny, and several people linked to the show are reportedly being questioned.

Check out ANI’s tweet below:

On March 5, BeerBiiceps failed to appear before the Assam Policie in Guwahati on their summons. A police officer told IANS that neither Allhabadia nor his lawyer contacted the authorities to inform them of his absence.

Last week, Ashish Chanchlani was questioned by the Guwahati Crime Branch. He was interrogated for several hours and was reportedly cooperative during the process. Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain confirmed Chanchlani’s compliance, stating, "He has complied with our inquiry. We will summon him again if necessary, but there are no immediate plans to do so. Meanwhile, other individuals connected to the investigation will receive fresh summonses soon."

Chanchlani has pleaded that the FIR filed at the Guwahati Crime Branch, Guwahati Police Commissionerate's Cyber Police Station, be quashed. As the Maharashtra FIR was filed first, the YouTuber requested that the Guwahati FIR be transferred to Mumbai. While considering Chanchlani's anticipatory bail motion, the Guwahati High Court granted him temporary relief on February 18 and instructed him to appear in person before the investigating officer within ten days.

On the other hand, the two YouTubers, Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija, appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday, March 6, to record their statements.