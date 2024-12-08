Ranveer Allahbadia's PIC with mystery girl goes VIRAL; is he dating Sasural Simar Ka actress Nikki Sharma? Here's what netizens believe

Famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia is popular for his podcasts and interview videos. The social media influencer keeps sharing glimpses from his professional life but now has sent his fans into a frenzy with his latest post. Ranveer posted a series of pictures from his England trip, and one of the frames featured a mystery girl.

Although he added an emoji on her face, hiding the identity, eagle-eyed netizens have apparently played detectives. Since Ranveer and his photo with the rumored girlfriend are already going viral on social media, people were quick to decode her identity.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the popular Youtuber posted a string of photos from his England visit. His post showcased a variety of scenic landscapes, memorable group photos with friends, and one shot that featured a mystery girl. In the frame, we can see him dressed in a stylish black t-shirt paired with fitted jeans and a chic faux leather jacket adorned with fur detailing.

To hide the face of the girl, he used a sunflower emoji, thereby sparking a wave of curiosity among his followers, prompting netizens to don their detective hats. Well, as per the theories circulating online, the girl might be actress Nikki Sharma.

Known for her stint in Sasural Simar Ka, Brahmarakshas, Roop, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, and Mind The Malhotras, Nikki recently treated fans with her photos, which appear to be from the same location as that of Ranveer Allahbadia. Well, it was not only the matching backdrops but the actress' stylish winter look as well. In her post, she wore a long black trench coat, a white crossbody bag, ear muffs, and sneakers.

Well, as of now, neither Ranveer Allahbadia nor Nikki Sharma have commented on the same. According to the reports, rumors of the duo being in a relationship have been in the air for a year, but they remain tight-lipped.

