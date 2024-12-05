Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra REACTS to dating rumors with Bhavika Sharma, opens up on his bond with Eisha Singh

Bigg Boss 18 viewers are set to enjoy a dose of solid entertainment as special guests confront contestants about their relationships and game tactics. Journalist Sweta Singh will address Avinash Mishra regarding his rumored relationship with Bhavika Sharma and his bond with Eisha Singh in Bigg Boss 18.

Colors TV released a new promo featuring Sweta Singh questioning Avinash Mishra . Sweta asked Avinash about his friendship with Eisha Singh. In response, Avinash revealed that he and Eisha are good friends. Sweta further questioned whether the friendship was mutual or if there was more from his side. Avinash reiterated that they are just friends.

Sweta informed Avinash that viewers perceive their relationship as more than just friendship. She reminded him that he had told Eisha Singh that he likes her, and she didn’t respond. Avinash clarified that by saying he likes her, he meant he likes her as a friend.

Sweta commented on how relationships are often formed in the Bigg Boss house, with some even forming connections for the game. Avinash explained that he has no other connection with Eisha beyond friendship. He emphasized, "We have always said that we both have clarity."

When asked whether he has a girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss house, Avinash denied dating anyone and stated that he is "single." Sweta informed him that fans have been shipping his name with a girl on social media. However, the actor dismissed these claims, calling them false. Avinash said, "I'm sure things go on in the outer world, but I am sure what I am doing is right."

The caption of the promo read: "Gharwaalon se teekhe sawaal karne aayi hai Sweta Singh. Kya Avinash de paayega unke tez tarrar sawaalon ke seedhe jawaab?"

For the uninformed, Avinash Mishra's name was recently linked with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma . Dating rumors surfaced after the two were spotted together several times on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, when Bhavika was asked about the rumors, she refused to comment.

Speaking about Avinash Mishra's stint in Bigg Boss 18 , the actor has been receiving praise for his unfiltered personality and strong opinions. He has also formed a close bond with actress Eisha Singh. While the two claim to be "good friends," their affection for each other has been adored by fans.

