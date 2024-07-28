PIC: Bigg Boss 14's Jasmine Bhasin shares update on her eye injury; smiles and confirms, 'Out of danger'

Jasmine Bhasin suffered from horrible eye pain on July 17, 2024, following the use of contact lenses for an event. The actress suffered from corneal damage and was rushed to the hospital. After around 10 days of excruciating pain, Jasmine has finally recovered. She took to her social media to share an image without glasses as she smiled and mentioned that her condition had considerably improved.

Jasmine Bhasin is elated as she's out of danger

Jasmine Bhasin took to Instagram to share her health update. She posted a smiling picture of herself with her eyes looking better than before. In the post, the actress wrote, "Finally free from eye patch and out of danger zone. Thankyou @drmehtahimanshu for bringing this smile back on my face."

Take a look at Jasmine Bhasin's Instagram story here:

What happened to Jasmine Bhasin's eye?

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress was supposed to attend an event in Delhi and she used her contact lenses before the same. However, she experienced discomfort and pain after the use of the contact lenses. She preferred fulfilling her work commitment and attending the event while experiencing pain in her eyes.

The actress was also seen attending the event wearing glasses while a lady held her hand throughout to guide her since she was unable to see clearly. Later, the pain intensified and she was rushed to the hospital. The doctors revealed that Jasmine's corneas were damaged and she would take a while to recover.

Meanwhile, during her recovery, Jasmine Bhasin's boyfriend Aly Goni was quite supportive. Aly pampered her and treated her with delicious meals as she battled the excruciating pain. Jasmine took to social media to share a gratitude post for Aly wherein she thanked him for his unwavering support in her time of need.

