Report: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav summoned by ED once again in money laundering and snake venom case

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again in connection to the money laundering case which is reportedly related to the rave party case in which the YouTuber has been embroiled. Since last year Yadav has appeared before the ED several times and on Monday (September 2), he is to appear before the ED again for a round of questioning.

According to reports, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner will record his statement in the zonal office in Lucknow on Monday. Elvish Yadav was summoned by the ED in Lucknow in May when the case of money laundering was registered in connection with the supplying of snake venom and organising rave parties.

Following this, again in July, he was summoned by ED. But owing to his travel in Europe, the date was postponed. When he appeared later that month, he was reportedly questioned by the central agency for 7 hours.

Reportedly, Elvish Yadav’s earnings and his luxury purchases and properties are under the scanner of ED. The case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is filed against the YouTuber on the suspicion of alleged generation of proceeds of crime and use of illicit funds for organising rave or recreational parties.

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida police on March 17 for his suspected involvement in supplying snake venom and organizing rave parties. The YouTuber faced charges under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, he was released on bail after he spent almost a week in a high-security prison.

The case is currently under investigation and has been going on since November 2023. Noida Police booked Elvish Yadav and arrested five people for the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties. The police raided a banquet hall in Noida Sector 51 and busted the rave party.

