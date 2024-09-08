Aapka Apna Zakir is currently winning the hearts of the viewers, especially because of Shweta Tiwari's presence. In yesterday’s (September 7) episode, the show welcomed special guests Dia Mirza, Vijay Varma, and Patralekhaa from IC 814. During a lively segment, Shweta Tiwari danced with Dia and Patralekhaa to Kareena Kapoor's iconic song.

In a fun game, panelists Rithvik Dhanjani, Paresh Ganatra, Shweta Tiwari, and Gopal Dutt performed the hook step of a famous song in slow motion while the IC 814 cast guessed the song.

When Shweta performed the hook step of Chammak Challo, Patralekhaa commented, “Aap karte huye bhi kitni sundar lag rahi hai” (You look so beautiful even while performing). Gopal Dutt humorously suggested, “Mai toh kehta hu aap karte rahiye” (I say you should keep performing), making everyone laugh.

Vijay Varma remarked, “Koi jaan bujh kar guess nahi kar raha hai, mai sab samajh raha hu” (No one is guessing intentionally, I understand everything). Gopal then added, “Mai kehta hu poora gaana kariye aise” (I say you should perform the whole song like this).

Eventually, Patralekhaa guessed correctly, and Shweta, Patralekhaa, and Dia Mirza danced together to a song from the Shah Rukh Khan film Ra One.

Shweta Tiwari dazzled in a stunning purple embellished saree with subtle jewelry. Her flawless makeup, wavy hair, and radiant smile were captivating. Shweta’s elegant ethnic look never fails to inspire and charm.

Advertisement

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack recounts the true story of an Indian passenger flight hijacked by terrorists in 1999, marking the longest hijacking in history. It premiered globally on Netflix on August 29, 2024.

Aapka Apna Zakir has featured several celebrities, including Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, Sharvari, Raghav Juyal, Jubin Nautiyal, and John Abraham.

Besides Zakir Khan, the show also stars panelists Rithvik Dhanjani, Shweta Tiwari, Gopal Datt, and Paresh Ganatra. Premiering on August 10, Aapka Apna Zakir airs every weekend at 9:30 PM on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: Aapka Apna Zakir: IC 814’s Vijay Varma-Dia Mirza’s banter with Hyderabadi twist leaves Patralekha and others in splits