Report: Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu gets Rs 850 crore legal notice over cancer treatment claims

Navjot Singh Sidhu is grabbing headlines again as his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been served with a legal notice demanding Rs 850 crore in damages by the Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS). The notice stems from controversial claims made by the Congress leader and former cricketer regarding his wife's battle with stage 4 cancer, which have sparked widespread criticism. Navjot Singh Sidhu has also reacted to the controversy.

The CCS has reportedly accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of spreading misinformation about cancer treatment and demanded an apology within seven days. CCS has threatened to take legal action if evidence supporting his claims is not presented. In a recent interview, Sidhu credited his wife's recovery to a strict diet comprising natural remedies such as neem, turmeric, lemon, water, and beetroot. This statement drew backlash from medical professionals, including oncologists, who warned against promoting 'unverified treatments'.

Check out Navjot Singh Sidhu's video that caused the controversy:

Dr. Kuldeep Solanki, convener of the Chhattisgarh Civil Society, emphasized the dangers of such claims, stating they could mislead cancer patients and jeopardize their health. He highlighted the risks of patients abandoning prescribed medications in favor of alternative remedies, as per a report by Business Standard.

Amid the uproar, Navjot Singh Sidhu issued a clarification via a video message on his official social media handle. He explained that his wife's treatment included surgeries, chemotherapy, and hormonal therapy. The diet that he referred to was only a supplementary measure implemented in consultation with doctors, not a replacement for medical treatment.

"I want to say that a doctor is like God to me, and doctors have always been my priority. Whatever we have done was done with the consultation of doctors in a collaborative process," Sidhu stated, adding that the diet was meant to support her recovery alongside conventional therapies.

The CCS argues that Sidhu's statements could mislead other cancer patients into abandoning proven treatments in favor of unverified methods. The society has demanded an apology and evidence to substantiate his claims, failing which legal proceedings will commence.

