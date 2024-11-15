Navjot Singh Sidhu recalls time when people told him Kapil Sharma’s career was over, ’He was going though…’

Navjot Singh Sidhu will appear in the upcoming The Great Indian Kapil Show along with his wife. His appearance has created a lot of buzz as this is the first time he will appear on the show after his controversial exit from Kapil Sharma’s show. Now, in a recent conversation, Sidhu recalled the tough times that Kapil Sharma went through in life.

In a conversation with The Grain Talk Show, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared that many people told him that Kapil Sharma’s career was over, but he never doubted his talent. "When Kapil was not well, he was jittery, he was going through a tough time, and people told me he was over,” shared the politician.

He quickly added, “You do not have a genius like him. Talent does what it can do; genius does what he must do."

Check out The Great Indian Kapil Show's promo below:

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was replaced by Archana Puran Singh also expressed his desire to rejoin the original cast of Kapil Sharma’s show. Sidhu added that he recently met Sunil Grover, who played Gutthi, and referred to him as another comedic genius.

“There was dadi (Ali Asgar), and everyone. I wish everyone gets together… Everyone dispersed. Now Gutthi (Sunil Grover) is back. He met me in Goa. He is wonderful. He comes on for 10-15 minutes, he regales everybody. He is another genius," he added.

For the unversed, Navjot Singh Sidhu was part of The Kapil Sharma Show since 2013. He left in 2019. There had been speculations that he was sacked by the channel due to his controversial remarks on the Pulwama terror attacks.

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 episode featuring Sidhu will go on air this Saturday at 8 PM. Along with the politician and his wife, Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra will also grace the show.

