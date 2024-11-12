The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Navjot Singh Sidhu reunites with Kapil Sharma after five years; PICS

After a five-year hiatus, former cricketer and popular TV personality Navjot Singh Sidhu has made a comeback with comedian Kapil Sharma. The former judge of The Kapil Sharma Show took to Instagram to share special moments from his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, teasing fans ahead of the episode's Netflix release.

In the Instagram post, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a series of photos that gave fans a glimpse of his interactions with the cast. Dressed in a maroon kurta-pyjama paired with a matching turban and coat, Sidhu was all smiles in each frame. The first image shows Sidhu warmly embracing comedian Kiku Sharda on stage, a sight that left fans nostalgic. In one of the pictures, he also posed with Sunil Grover who got dressed as Sidhu.

He also posted photos with other cast members, including Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh, who are guests on the upcoming episode. There were additional candid shots with Krushna Abhishek, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh. Capturing the joy of his reunion, Sidhu captioned the post, “Act of Joy, Endless Ripples."

In a follow-up post, Sidhu shared another memorable moment from the show, where he’s seen arriving on stage in a playful sidecar ride with Kapil Sharma and Harbhajan Singh. Captioning it, “A joy ride,” he expressed his happiness at being back in familiar company.

Sidhu’s return to Kapil Sharma’s stage is particularly significant as he stepped down from The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019. Although the exact reasons for his exit were not confirmed, it followed a controversial statement made by Sidhu after the Pulwama attack. At the time, Sidhu took to Twitter to clarify that his exit might be due to scheduling conflicts with the Vidhan Sabha while maintaining his stance on the matter. Archana Puran Singh later replaced him as the judge on the show.

Fans have eagerly awaited Sidhu’s reunion with Kapil Sharma and the rest of the team, so it promises to be a nostalgic episode for viewers. The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 episode will go on air this Saturday at 8 PM.

