Report: Splitsvilla X5’s Kashish Kapoor files complaint after receiving massive backlash from netizens

Splitsvilla X5’s Kashish Kapoor has been receiving backlash for her decision to choose Rs 10 lakh in the show and not compete in the finale. Now, the influencer has decided to take legal action and filed a formal complaint against bullies and trolls. She took to her official Instagram handle and also shared a copy of the complaint that she filed.

Kashish Kapoor’s decision to choose the amount of Rs 10 lakh and walk away caused the inevitable eviction of her partner Digvijay Rathee. This enraged his fans and many called her out for her insensitive decision. A few contestants of Splitsvilla X5 also spoke in support of Kashish, as she felt the outpouring of anger from netizens. She also received death threats and rape threats.

But it seems Kashish has had enough. On August 21, she posted the photo of the complaint copy on her Instagram handle and wrote, “With the help of a lawyer, the complaint has been submitted physically as well. Enough is enough. I thank each and every one of you, jinhone meri help ki hain. (I thank each and every one of you, those who helped me.)”

Going by her complaint’s copy, her complaint has been registered with Amboli Police Station, Mumbai.

A few days ago, Splitsvilla X5 contestants Deekila Sherpa and Rushali Yadav spoke in support of Kashish Kapoor. In a broadcast message on social media, Deeklia expressed her concern over the hate she is receiving and requested people to stop. Rushali also wrote that threatening a woman is wrong on many levels. Both of them stated that what Kashish did was wrong, but the show is over and both Digvijay and Kashish have moved on, so the fans should stop harboring hate.

Before the grand finale task happened, Digvijay was evicted from the show as his partner Kashish chose Rs 10 lakhs for herself instead of performing in the finale with him.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and went off air on August 11, 2024. The popular dating reality show was hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.

