Rumored mom-to-be Shraddha Arya dazzles in embroidered saree at Ganpati Darshan, Fans are confident she is pregnant

Shraddha Arya, the beloved Kundali Bhagya actress, made a striking appearance at the Ganpati Darshan, captivating the paparazzi with her elegant pose. Her fans were left in awe of her ethnic look in a stunning saree, sparking further discussions about her pregnancy rumors. Witness her captivating look below.

Dressed in a stunning beige-pink saree adorned with elaborate embroidery, Shraddha Arya exuded grace and charm. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessorized her look with statement jhumkas, a nose pin, and a bracelet on her right wrist. Her open hair was complemented by a floral stone-studded hair clip at the back.

Check out Shraddha Arya's look below:

While most fans praised her look, leaving comments filled with admiration, a section of the audience sparked rumors of her pregnancy. Observers noted that Shraddha Arya strategically draped her saree's pallu over her belly and, as she turned away from the cameras, we spotted a slight baby bump. One user wrote, "Our babydoll is back." Another commented, "She is beautiful love you mama." Others called her a babydoll.

For those who came late, earlier in August, ABP News reported that Shraddha Arya is expecting her first child with her husband. Other portals reported that as soon as she resumed shooting for Kundali Bhagya, the media was banned on the sets. The actress, who has remained silent on the matter, has neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, leaving fans guessing. Regardless of the rumors, Shraddha Arya’s appearance at the event became a hot topic, with her stunning saree look stealing the spotlight.

The actress is currently enjoying her married life with Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal. The lovebirds got married on November 16, 2021, in a dreamy affair in the presence of their close ones. She maintains an active presence on social media and keeps sharing pictures with her better half.

