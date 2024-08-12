Report: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is expecting her first child with Rahul Nagal? Here’s what we know

The internet is abuzz with reports of renowned actress Shraddha Arya's pregnancy, leaving fans eager for confirmation. The Kundali Bhagya actress, who tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in 2021, has been at the center of pregnancy rumors before, but this time the speculation seems to carry more weight.

According to a recent report by ABP News, Shraddha Arya is expecting her first child with her husband. While Shraddha has yet to officially confirm the news, her fans are buzzing with excitement. Some have expressed that they had suspected this development, while others are hopeful that the reports are true.

Adding fuel to the rumors, the Free Press Journal reached out to sources close to the actress, who shared insights into her recent activities. According to the source, Shraddha has not been shooting on the sets of Kundali Bhagya for some time but recently resumed work.

"Not sure if the news around Shraddha's pregnancy stands true, but yes, she has not been shooting from the sets of the show for quite some time. However, she has resumed shooting from yesterday. But, as soon as she resumed shooting, the media has been banned on the sets of the show for some time," the source revealed.

Well, for a back injury, Shraddha Arya was on a break from Kundali Bhagya. She even shot from her home during the initial days. The actress maintains an active social media presence and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts through regular social media posts. Yesterday, taking to her official Instagram handle, she shared how her co-star Paras Kalnwat spoils her. She uploaded a clip that showed chocolates and desserts that Kalnawat treated her with.

The current season of Kundali Bhagya is helmed by Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali. Adrija recently replaced Sana Sayyad, who left the show due to her own pregnancy. Shraddha Arya has been associated with the show since the very beginning.

