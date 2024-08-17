Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar to collaborate on project? Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame drops hints

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar have been making headlines due to their rumored dating life and the frequent date nights they go out for. But, the rumored couple has now spilled the beans about exciting news which will be a delight for their fans. The duo are collaborating on a project together. Read on to know what they have said.

Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao were spotted on August 16. During their interaction with the paps, they revealed that they have good news for their fans and Sai Ketan Rao said, “Bas, humarein fans bohot khush hone wala hain. Bohot jald. (Our fans are going to be very happy. Very soon.)”

As the Imlie actor insisted that Shivangi reveal the details, she stated that she cannot divulge details at the moment. Khedkar said, “Kuch interesting. Shoot bhi aab jaldi ho jayega. Shoot ho jayega toh hum batayenge. Kuch hain. SaiShi fans aur sab khush ho jayenge. (Something interesting. The shoot will begin soon. Once the shoot is wrapped up, we will reveal it. SaiShi fans and others would be happy).”

Here’s the video of Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar’s interaction with the paps:

Rao quipped in, “Shayad ek nahi, do ayenge, (Maybe not one, but two projects will come)” and Khedkar added, “You never know.”

Fans of the actors are beyond excited to hear the news. They are wondering if Rao and Khedkar will be seen in a music video or web series together. One user wrote, "Yes i am excited saishi together!" Another wrote, “Back to back #saishi projects”

Despite their frequent denials of being in a relationship, Sai Ketan Rao admitted to being in a relationship with Shivangi during his stint inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Khedkar even appeared on the show during the initial days, and again on the day of the Grand Finale to show her support for Rao. But after coming out of the house, the Imlie actor changed his statement and said they are best friends.

