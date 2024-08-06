Sanaya Irani recounts Mohit Sehgal's support for her equal treatment on Miley Jab Hum Tum sets; reflects on pay parity

Sanaya Irani, who rose to prominence after playing a lead role in Miley Jab Hum Tum, has been one of the favorite actresses of the entertainment world. In a recent interview, she revealed that she was paid less than her co-star Mohit Sehgal in the show. Sanaya also shared that Mohit encouraged her to ask for equal pay from the show's makers.

Recently, Sanaya Irani appeared on Hauterrfly and opened up on how Mohit Sehgal supported her in demanding equal pay while working for Miley Jab Hum Tum. When Sanaya started her journey in the show, the actress received a paycheck which was more than her co-star Mohit.

Talking about the situation, Sanaya Irani narrated, "We (Mohit and Sanaya) were seeing each other during Miley Jab Hum Tum. The show ran for almost three years so we had three renewals of contracts. When I joined Miley Jab Hum Tum, I had already done a little bit of work before that, so my per day was little more. But Mohit was a complete newcomer, so he had a basic per day what newcomers get."

She continued, "In the second year increment happens, so I was still above whoever is below me. But Mohit moved closer to me because he asked. Because it didn't matter who came from where the show was run by all four (Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Rati Pandey and Arjun Bijlani) and so Mohit climbed the ladder a little more."

Sanaya revealed that in the third year, Mohit received more money per day than she did. When he found out, he encouraged her to talk to the show's producers about it. Sanaya explained that Mohit believed that all four of them should receive an equal amount of money. He felt that if they weren't all getting the same, the show wouldn't run.

Sanaya expressed how the makers were nice to her when she went to talk about her equal pay. Sanaya added, "I couldn't beat around the bush. I said 'I just feel wronged. You'll now I am seeing Mohit and I know who is getting how much per day. I feel like we all should get the same.' And they matched. When Mohit stepped in and realised it, he felt that there should be equality so he said that go and talk to them."

Further, Sanaya revealed facing pay parity and mentioned that shows are women-based but somehow the male lead gets more money. She said, "I never understood that even if the man is on set for 12 hours, there are scenes where he will not be there. But the woman is 12 hours on set, saying the dialogues, crying, shoving glycerin in her eyes, changing, putting that wig on and all that but we still get paid less. I have asked for equal pay and I have been rejected."

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress revealed how she was called for a show's revamp and when she asked for equal pay she was denied so she didn't do the show.

For the uninformed, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal fell in love while shooting for Miley Jab Hum Tum and later tied the knot.

