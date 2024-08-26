Shaka Laka Boom Boom's Kinshuk Vaidya REVEALS wedding plans with beau Diiksha Nagpal: 'We are likely to..'

Shaka Laka Boom Boom fame Kinshuk Vaidya stunned everyone when he posted a romantic picture from his engagement to beau Diiksha Nagpal on August 23. Now, the 33-year-old actor has revealed her wedding plans and has revealed major details related to the same.

During an interview with ETimes Kinshuk Vaidya revealed details about his wedding with Diiksha Nagpal. "We plan to organise something soon and will keep everyone informed. We are likely to get married this year. Why wait?”



He also said that if he and Diiksha had invited more people to the engagement, they wouldn’t have been able to give them the attention they deserved. However, like their engagement ceremony, their wedding would not be an intimate one.

Kinshuk revealed that he and his beau both have been very busy with work. The engagement of the duo was attended closely by their friends and family. They returned to Mumbai a day before the engagement and after the ceremony took place, they flew back to different cities.

The actor had made childhood special for every '90s kid. Best known for playing Sanju in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, the concept of the serial was about Sanju using his magical pencil to help his friends in every situation. The pencil could bring anything that Sanju drew to life.

Kinshuk has also done shows like Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. When asked about how he met the love of his life; the actor said, "Diiksha and I met around 2015 through work and became friends."

He further quipped that over time they realized that their understanding and outlook on life were in sync, which was extremely important for any lasting relationship. That’s when they decided to take their friendship to the next level.

Their engagement date was finalized a month back before it took place. Talking about their personalities, the actor said that he is typically the quieter and calmer one, strangely, she has a soothing effect on him. He feels that Diiksha helps him untangle the issues that he maybe facing and also gets clarity to his thoughts.

