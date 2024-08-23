Shaka Laka Boom Boom's Kinshuk Vaidya gets engaged to Diiksha Nagpal; Shaheer Sheikh, Disha Parmar and others REACT

Shaka Laka Boom Boom's pencil boy Kinshuk Vaidya who made all the 90's kids' childhood memorable is now engaged! The Woh Toh Hai Albela actor is now engaged to choreographer Diiksha Nagpal. He shared the glimpses from his big day on social media. Vaidya's friends and co-stars from the industry including Shaheer Sheikh and Disha Parmar wished the couple on their special day.

Sharing a glimpse of their engagement ceremony and making his relationship with Diiksha Nagpal official, Kinshuk Vaidya shared an aesthetic picture on Instagram as the couple posed with their engagement rings. Vaidya captioned the post with a simple evil eye emoji.

As soon as he shared the post, his Woh Toh Hai Albela co-actor Shaheer Sheikh wished the couple well and expressed his surprise at the sudden announcement. Shaheer Sheikh wrote, "Omg. congratulations bhai."

Take a look at Kinshuk Vaidya's Instagram post here:

Along with Shaheer, Kinshuk's co-star from his show Woh Apna Sa, Disha Parmar, also commented on the post and sent wishes to the actor. She wrote, "Wow! Congratulations (red heart emoji)." Woh Toh Hai Albela's Priyamvada Kant wrote, "Big Big congratulations" while Hiba Nawab commented with "Congratulations" on the post.

Kinshuk Vaidhya and Diiksha Nagpal seem to have known each other for quite some time as their Instagram profiles have many posts over the years with each other. While Vaidya is an actor, Diiksha is a choreographer and is often seen on sets of TV shows to choreograph dance sequences.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Kinshuk Vaidya previously dated his co-actress from Ek Rishta Saajhedaari Ka, Shivya Pathania. The couple were together for a few years but later broke up in 2021. The duo parted ways respectfully and never spoke ill about each other.

Pinkvilla wishes Kinshuk Vaidya and Diiksha Nagpal the heartiest congratulations!

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh RESPONDS as ace casting director Mukesh Chhabra praises his acting skills; 'It's stuff like this...'