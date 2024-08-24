Top TV news of the week: Yuvika Chaudhary reveals conceiving through IVF, Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel amid divorce and more

This week (August 18 to August 24), the television industry had several crucial moments that grabbed headlines. While the trouble in paradise for Daljeet Kaur and Nikhil Patel has been a constant controversy for the last few weeks, Yuvika Chaudhary's revelation that she conceived through IVF grabbed eyeballs, too. In addition to these noteworthy events, Jackie Shroff showering praise on Shilpa Shinde and his daughter Krishna Shroff was another major highlight. So, let us take a moment to revisit the top TV stories from the week.

1. Mohsin Khan reveals he suffered from a heart attack at 31

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mohsin Khan opened up about his health ordeal and revealed that he suffered from a heart attack at the age of 31. Sharing more insights about his health, the actor shared that he worked for seven years and then took a break because of a fatty liver and a heart attack.

2. Dilip Joshi meets Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat

After winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the men's 57KG freestyle wrestling event, Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat shared moments of joy and delight with Dilip Joshi. To celebrate Aman's victory, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame gifted him a snack hamper and the iconic jalebi fafda. Dropping the pictures from their candid meeting, Aman thanked Joshi for paying a visit to him.

3. Dalljiet Kaur gives update about her court hearing in Kenya

Taking to her social media handle, Dalljiet Kaur shared an update about the court hearing in Kenya on her separation from Nikhil Patel. Her reaction seemed off, and the actress apparently felt unsatisfied with the process. She posted a long note that read, "His lawyers are only proving one point to the judge. That there was no wedding. While lodging the FIR, the Indian Police told me traditions with witnesses are enough to put him behind bars if he refuses marriage." Further, the Bigg Boss 13 fame concluded the note by saying that twisting words is her ex-husband’s forte.

Advertisement

4. Yuvika Chaudhary reveals conceiving through IVF

In her vlog, mom-to-be Yuvika Chaudhary addressed one of the most asked queries about her. Disclosing whether she conceived naturally or opted for an IVF process, the former Bigg Boss 9 contestant confirmed that she opted for IVF. Although Yuvika didn't share more details about the same, she promised to open up about it later. The Om Shanti Om actress asserted that she doesn’t want other women to suffer like she did, so she will surely share the details.

5. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2's promo out

It has been a while since the first chapter of The Great Indian Kapil Show wrapped up. Ever since then, fans have been curious about the next season, and recently, Netflix released a new promo for The Great Indian Kapil Show 2, treating fans with the exciting news. The short clip features Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Rajeev Thakur, Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh. As per the reports, the forthcoming season might start on September 21, 2024 onwards.

Advertisement

6. Jackie Shroff lauds Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff

After host Rohit Shetty applauded Shilpa and Krishna for their impressive performance during an underwater stunt, Jackie Shroff shared a video of himself doing a similar challenge. The Border actor said, "I am also trying. Let's see how tough it is, yaa. You guys were there for 10 minutes or I don't know how much." Further, Jackie added, "Maan liye ustaad. Maan gaya bacche log tum log ko main (Hats off. I am impressed)."

7. Kinshuk Vaidya gets engaged to Diiksha Nagpal

The pencil boy from Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kinshuk Vaidya, got engaged to choreographer Diiksha Nagpal. Sharing a glimpse of their engagement, the actor posted a picture on social media flaunting their rings. Vaidya captioned the post with a simple evil eye emoji. Reacting to the same, Shaheer Sheikh and Disha Parmar extended congratulations to him.

8. Ashi Singh reveals auditioning for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Advertisement

Known for her stint in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Ashi Singh shared that she signed the dotted lines to play a character in Yeh Rishta Ka Kehlata Hai before YUDKBH. The actress said that her character, for which she auditioned after the first leap of YRKKh, was never introduced in the show. She said, "I signed the show, and about 15 to 20 days after signing the project, I received a call wherein the makers said that if we brought the character now, it would be a waste."

9. Kashish Kapoor files complaint against cyberbullying

Splitsvilla X5’s Kashish Kapoor has been receiving backlash from netizens since she decided to take Rs 10 lakhs instead of competing in the finale of the show. In response to the trolls, she decided to take legal action against the bullies. Sharing a copy of the complaint, Kashish wrote, " With the help of a lawyer, the complaint has been submitted physically as well. Enough is enough. I thank each and everyone of u..jinhone meri help ki hain (those who helped me)."

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Digvijay Rathee expresses wish to mend things with rival Siwet Tomar; accuses him of dragging Roadies in MTV Splitsvilla X5