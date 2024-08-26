Shark Tank India 3’s Radhika Gupta reveals her first saree was gifted by her nani; ‘It marks beginning of my affair with…’

Radhika Gupta was one of the Sharks on Shark Tank India 3. Besides being a successful businesswoman, she is also a person who possesses endless love for sarees. Only recently, Radhika took to her social media handle and posted a picture of herself wearing the first saree she owned. The MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund penned a long note, detailing her affair with the six yards of elegance.

Radhika candidly opened up about how she initially struggled to tie a saree but now can do it within a minute. The entrepreneur revealed that the first saree that she owned was gifted by her maternal grandmother. The former Shark Tank India 3 judge wrote, “Never forget firsts! This is the first saree I owned, gifted by my Nani when I was 18, and the one my mom taught me to tie. In hope that I would occasionally continue to wear sarees while living and studying abroad. Georgette with a temple border.”

She added, “It marks the beginning of my affair with sarees and I wear this 23 year old thing every now and then. To remind me of a journey from 1 to 300 (!!!) odd sarees, from struggling to tie one to doing it in a minute and jumping on a train in a saree, and mostly from feeling nervous about how I look to finding a more confident version of myself.”

Further, Radhika Gupta asserted that sarees never go out of style. In the posted picture, she is seen wearing a black georgette saree with golden temple borders. The MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund added a striking contrast by pairing it with a golden blouse. Her minimal approach to styling the ensemble proves that simplicity always rocks when blended with comfort and elegance.

For those who are not familiar with it, Radhika Gupta has studied finance and business administration at prestigious institutions. Known for her humble nature and smart investment decisions, she is a doting mother to her little munchkin. Gupta perfectly balances her personal and professional life.

