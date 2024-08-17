Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, and others join Siddharth Nigam for a divine night at his newly-bought apartment

Popular brother duo Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam have undoubtedly worked really hard in their careers to reach the soaring heights of success. Their achievements are an inspiration for all youngsters. The social media stars recently hit a milestone in their lives as they became owners of a house in Mumbai.

Calling it a dream come true, Siddharth earlier dropped various glimpses from the Griha Pravesh ceremony that he and his brother conducted in their new property. He has now given a sneak peek into who all attended the Jagrata held at their recently-bought apartment.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Siddharth Nigam posted a bunch of pictures from Mata Ka Jagrata. The function was attended by his family and friends.

For the divine night, Siddharth wore a traditional attire featuring off-white-colored Nehru jacket over pastel-green kurta-pyjama. The actor is seen performing the rituals with his brother Abhishek Nigam while also striking stylish poses with his closed ones for the lens.

In one of the visuals, Siddharth is spotted with Shehnaaz Gill who joined the actor for the special night. She is looking radiant in a casual outfit. Raghav Juyal, who is rumored to be in a relationship with Shehnaaz is also seen rejoicing at the Jagrata. Other celebs who made their presence felt at the auspicious occasion were Reem Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, Vishal Jethwa and Sudesh Lehri among others.

Take a look at Siddharth Nigam’s Instagram post here:

In the text area, the Dhoom 3 penned a gratitude note and shared that some interior work is still to be done in his new house. He wrote, “Our new home was blessed with the warmth of family, friends, and Mata’s divine presence (red-heart and folded hands icon). A night of devotion and love that marked the beginning of countless cherished memories in this sacred space. Grateful for the love that fills every corner.”

The 23-year old actor added, “Abhi kaam bacha hain interior ka (Some interior work is pending). This 80% work done 20% is still left painting furniture and all haha.”

Besides being talented actors, both Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek are a sensation on social media. While Siddharth has around 12 million followers on Instagram, Abhishek enjoys a fan following of 3.3 million on the same platform.

