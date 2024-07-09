Dipika Kakar in tears after son Ruhaan's injury; Shoaib Ibrahim reveals in his latest VLOG

Shoaib Ibrahim recently uploaded a new vlog on his YouTube channel where they were celebrating Shoaib’s brother Rehan’s birthday. The video started on a very sweet note where he specified that he was uploading a vlog almost after eight days and that he wouldn’t give any excuse for the delay. Then Shoaib went on to mention Ruhan's injury and Dipika’s emotional reaction to it.

Ruhaan got hurt while trying to stand up

Dipika Kakar is known for her deeply emotional nature, a trait evident even during her time on Bigg Boss 12. In a recent vlog by her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, he shared a touching insight into their family life. He explained how their son, Ruhaan, like any toddler, enjoys exploring by holding onto things like cars, sofas, and walls. Unfortunately, one such innocent exploration resulted in a minor injury when Ruhaan's hand slipped.

Shoaib reassured viewers that they had consulted doctors who confirmed Ruhaan's injury wasn't serious. Doctors advised them to monitor him for signs of irritation or unusual sleep patterns, but thankfully, Ruhaan displayed none of these symptoms. He is now happily playing and recovering well.

Throughout the vlog, Shoaib gently comforted Dipika, reminding her that such accidents are common for toddlers his age. Despite her initial emotional reaction, Dipika's face lit up with a smile as she saw Ruhaan's resilience and joy in play. The vlog not only captured a tender family moment but also showcased Dipika and Shoaib’s supportive parenting journey, filled with love and concern for their son.

Advertisement

Take a look at Dipika Kakar’s post:

Shoaib and Dipika throw surprise birthday party for Rehan

In a heartwarming revelation, Shoaib and Dipika shared a significant milestone in their son Ruhaan's life. On the day of Rehan’s pre-birthday celebrations, Ruhaan made his first appearance out of the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). To commemorate this special moment, Rehan cut a small cake, and the family now celebrates this day as Ruhaan’s mini birthday.

Following this joyous event, the family went shopping for Rehan's upcoming birthday. In the evening, they surprised Rehan with a beautifully decorated living room adorned with balloons, lights, and a delectable chocolate cake. Despite his anxiety over having exams the next day, Rehan was touched by the celebration.

The vlog captured the essence of familial love and togetherness, showcasing the entire Ibrahim family united in their joy and celebrations. It was a touching glimpse into their lives, filled with heartfelt moments and shared happiness.

Advertisement

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim’s post:

About Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim, born on June 20, 1987, is an Indian actor recognized for his work in Hindi television. He gained fame for his roles as Prem Bharadwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka and Rajveer Singh in Star Bharat's Ajooni.

In 2017, he took part in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 on Star Plus. More recently, in 2023, he competed in the Indian dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs Promo: Krushna Abhishek is paired up with Nia Sharma in upcoming episode; Kashmira Shah gets FURIOUS