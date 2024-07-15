Shoaib Ibrahim talks about debuting into films; his answer on which actress he would like to be paired with will surprise you

Shoaib Ibrahim is a prominent name in the Indian telly town. He garnered a huge fan base due to his fine acting skills and fabulous dancing talent. Besides his professional endeavors, fans look forward to his vlogs which offer insights into the actor’s personal life.

Shoaib, who always makes sure to stay connected with his digital family, recently conducted an AMA session on Instagram wherein he took out time to answer his fans' questions.

Shoaib Ibrahim opens up on his plans to enter Bollywood

During the interesting interaction, a fan told Shoaib Ibrahim that he would love to see him in a movie. The actor was also questioned about which actress he would like to star opposite.

Replying to the query, Shoaib began by stating, “Thank you so much. Yes mein bhi koshish kar raha hun mujhe bhi koi aisa acha sa break mile big screen pe. But unfortunately aisa kuch hai nahi. Koi nai hum koshish karte rahenge. Dekhte hain kab hoga (Yes I am also hoping that I get a good break on the big screen But unfortunately there is nothing like that as of now. Anyways, we will keep trying. Let’s see when it will happen).”

In his response to which actress he would like to work with, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 runner up said, “Mein itna choosy nahi hun. Jo bhi hoga mil jayega, kar lenge (I am not that choosy. Whoever it will be, I will work with her).”

Here’s a look at Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram story:

When one of the users suggested Shoaib start his own podcast, he hinted at the probability of doing it if he got a unique idea for it. He also revealed about relating with all the boys on the famous show, Laughter Chefs.

About Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim started his career with Imagine TV’s Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. He has featured in popular projects like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor appeared last on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 where he ended up as first runner-up. His latest fictional outing was Ajooni.

On the personal front, Shoaib has been married to Dipika Kakar since February 2018. The pair welcomed their firstborn, Ruhaan, in June 2023.

