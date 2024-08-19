Shraddha Arya’s Birthday Bash: Kundali Bhagya co-stars Paras Kalnawat and Anjum Fakih share ‘special moments’

The beloved actress Shraddha Arya celebrated her birthday on 17th August in style, sharing glimpses of her glamorous bash with her fans on social media. The actress took to Instagram to post a series of stunning pictures from the Saturday night celebration, where she was seen radiating elegance in a chic all-black ensemble. Her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih, Paras Kalnawat, and Supriya Shukla were among the invitees.

For the special occasion, Shraddha Arya donned a black mini skirt with a side slit, paired with a stylish black crop top and a matching blazer, completing her look with a black handbag and sleek stilettos. Her husband, Rahul Nagal, coordinated with her in an all-black outfit, perfectly complementing his wife's fashionable appearance. Shraddha humorously captioned her post, "Never an Easy Task To Get Decent Pics clicked with Husband. Makes you Laugh and roll your eyes at the same time, isn’t it?"

The intimate gathering was attended by some of Shraddha's closest friends and co-stars from Kundali Bhagya, including Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla, and Paras Kalnawat, who joined in the fun. Shraddha's sister also made an appearance, adding to the family vibe of the celebration. Paras and Anjum shared their excitement on social media, uploading a series of fun and candid pictures from the bash.

Paras Kalnawat uploaded the photos where he posed with the birthday girl and wrote, “All About @sarya12 's Birthday Bash.” In one of the photos, he is also seen posing with Arya’s husband.

Anjum Fakih also posted a series of pictures where she is seen goofing with the birthday girl. For the night, she wore a fitted olive green tee shirt and black shorts. Her post is uploaded with the caption, “Last night was a reminder of how special moments with the right people can be. Grateful for the laughter and memories.”

She also posed with actress Mahira Sharma and Shraddha Arya’s sister. In her post, Supriya Shukla commented, “Khushiyaan.. Aur humara rishta yunhi bana rahe... Love.” Going by the pictures, it seems the actress had a gala time on her special day surrounded by her loved ones.

