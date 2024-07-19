Kundali Bhagya BFFs Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih re-unite for a girl's night out; WATCH

They say two actresses can not be friends, proving the same wrong; BFFs from Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih often share beautiful pictures of them together and express love for each other. Recently, the duo enjoyed a fun reunion and shared a glimpse of their dinner outing on social media for their fans.

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih enjoy girl time

Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih met on the sets of the show. They played sisters Preeta Arora and Shrishti Arora in the show, respectively. While Fakih has exited the show, her bond with Arya remains the same, and the duo keeps meeting on several occasions. They met for a fun dinner date last night and shared pictures with the fans. The duo posted goofy pictures and videos wherein they were seen enjoying their all-girls time with each other.

Take a look at the video shared by Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya with Anjum Fakih

Shraddha Arya was reportedly suffering from health issues, and thus, she is not reporting on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. Meanwhile, the actress has been shooting for important close-ups from her house.

Talking about Anjum Fakih, her character Shrishti is shown to be in a coma while the actress exited the show. Arya has expressed her displeasure over Fakih quitting the show several times. Shraddha also got emotional on Anjum's exit from Kundali Bhagya.

More about Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya started off with Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Jaura being the three lead faces. However, with time, Dheeraj and Manit quit the show. Kundali Bhagya took a leap, and actor Shakti Anand was roped in opposite Arya.

The show also stars Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Adrija Roy in prominent roles.

