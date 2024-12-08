Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: Police register FIR against six unidentified people for allegedly abducting comedian and demanding ransom

Sunil Pal, a well-known comedian, hit the headlines after he was kidnapped on December 2, and his wife registered a missing complaint at the Santacruz Police Station. Though he returned on December 4, the kidnapping case has been seeing major developments. As per the reports, the Santacruz police have filed an FIR against six unidentified people for allegedly abducting Sunil and extorting money from him.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Santacruz police have registered an FIR against six unidentified suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping of actor and comedian Sunil Pal and extorting a ransom of Rs 8 lakh. In light of the circumstances surrounding the case, the investigation has been transferred to the Meerut police for a more thorough investigation, as Pal was reportedly released on a road in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Detailing the incident, Sunil Pal has already said that he was abducted, and the goons released him after the payment of ransom. The comedian revealed that the kidnappers assured him that they would let him go after receiving the money. Further, Pal disclosed that they demanded Rs 20 lakhs, but after negotiations, he agreed to pay them Rs 10 lakhs.

"Rs 7.50 lakhs were transferred to the kidnappers, and they allowed me to leave at 6:30 PM...It all happened within 24 hours. I was in stress, and my mind was not working. They dropped me on Meerut's highway in the evening," shared Sunil.

According to what the Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame has stated in the media, the goons gave him Rs 20,000 to catch a flight to Mumbai. Pal said that if the incident had been a PR stunt, he would never have mentioned the ransom thing.

On the professional front, Sunil Pal has been a part of several Bollywood films such as Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Bombay to Goa. He had a major breakthrough owing to The Great Indian Laughter Challenge win in 2005.

