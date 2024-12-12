India's Best Dancer Vs Super Dancer Promo: Uorfi Javed slams Manisha Rani’s dance moves ‘Tareef karne ka…’; judge Geeta Kapur reacts
Popular influencers and reality TV stars Manisha Rani and Uorfi Javed will grace India's Best Dancer Vs Super Dancer this weekend. Read on to know the all the fun details inside.
Popular social media and reality television stars Uorfi Javed and Manisha Rani will grace the platform of India's Best Dancer Vs Super Dancer this weekend. However, instead of a friendly meeting, the two will get off on the wrong foot. The promo of the dance show gives a glimpse of what to expect this weekend as Uorfi slams Manisha’s dance moves.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani enters and dances to the popular Bhojpuri song, Tu Lagawelu Jab Lipastic. Remo Dsouza gets up from his seat and dances with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame. Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur also cheer for them.
However, Uorfi Javed, who is also the special guest for the evening shocks everyone with her response. “Tareef karne ka mann toh nahi hain. I should say uhh, whatever! (rolls her eyes).”
Geeta Kapur covers her face in shock and Manisha hits back at the social media sensation saying, “Aap chahe jitna bhi budai kar lo… (No matter how much you criticize me)” But Javed interrupts and says, “Isko budai nahi bolte, isko bas aina dikhane bolte hain (it’s not criticizing, it’s called showing the mirror).”
The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Drama aur entertainment ki queens, Uorfi aur Manisha Rani ke beech hogi tashan se bhari takraar. Dekhiye #IBDvsSDChampionsKaTashan, Sat-Sun, raat 7:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”
For the unversed, Manisha Rani who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT 2 is known for her passion for dance. She went on to win the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.
Talking about the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer Vs Super Dancer features some of the best talents under one roof and is judged by Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Remo D'Souza.
