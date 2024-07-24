Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Sai Ketan Rao asks Kritika Malik about her first love; latter reveals she didn't attend college

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting interesting with each passing episode, and the dynamics among contestants have witnessed a huge change. While the controversy between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik already received much attention from netizens, viewers are also intrigued by the tasks introduced inside the house. While the drama and verbal arguments are part and parcel of the show, candid revelations by the contestants also grab eyeballs.

In one of the promos, Kritika Malik is seen talking to Sai Ketan Rao and reveals that she didn't go to college. She mentions how her parents were looking for a groom for her marriage, and her wedding was almost confirmed. Let's dive into the details!

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Kritika Malik did not go to college

One of the promos of Bigg Boss OTT 3 opens up with Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao having a candid chat about their life in the bedroom area. During the conversation, the Imlie actor asks Kritika about her first love. After she mentions not having such a case, Sai asks her if she had something during her college days.

To this, Kritika explains, "College toh main gayi hi nahi. Mere ghar wale mere liye rishta dhoond rahe the. Almost rishta jo mera hai wo pakka ho hi gaya tha. Dono side se baat cheet chal rahi thi. Jab inse mili, mitle hi 6 din mein shaadi ho gayi. (I never went to college. My family members were looking for a groom for me. My marriage was almost fixed, and both families were having a conversation about it. When I met him, I got married within 6 days of meeting him)."

After listening to her story, Sai comments that she is now happily married with kids. He adds, "Tum logon ne toh matlab life ka lowest point bhi dekh liya hai (You guys have seen the lowest point in life)."

Kritika states, "Sabse important aaj ke time pe hai paisa. Paise se hum sab kuchh lete hain. Par paisa bhi ek aisi cheez hai na jo humesha insaan ke saath nahi rehta. Jis time humara bura time tha na, uss time pe faith rakha (The most important thing today is money. We buy everything with money. But money is also such a thing which does not always stay with a person. When our time was bad, we had faith)."

Furthermore, she elaborates on how they're still grounded even after being financially strong, as they have seen challenges and survived those situations.

The caption of the promo reads, "Sai ke puchne par Kritika ne sunayi college se shaadi tak ki kahani (When Sai asked, Krithika told her story from college to marriage)."

Watch the Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo here:

About Kritika Malik's marriage to Armaan Malik

During the grand premiere night of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika, shared their love story on the stage with host Anil Kapoor. Talking about his second wife, Armaan revealed that Kritika was Payal's friend and came to their house for their son's birthday party. Eventually, her plan to travel to another city got cancelled, and hence, Kritika stayed back with them. During that period of time, Armaan fell in love with her and within six days, Kritika was his second wife.

