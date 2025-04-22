Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Lalit Manchanda dies by suicide; details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Lalit Manchanda, an actor who did a cameo role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, died by suicide on Monday, April 21. This news has come as a shock on social media, and many have offered condolences over the actor's demise. The actor died by suicide at his home in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The authorities confirmed that Manchanda's cause of death was suicide.

The news of his death was also confirmed by the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) on Tuesday (April 22). The association shared a post on their X handle offering condolences on the demise of Lalit Manchanda, who was also a member of CINTAA since 2012. The caption of this post read, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Lalit Manchanda (member since 2012)."

According to News 18, the local law enforcement responded promptly after receiving the report about the incident. The officials discovered Manchanda’s body hanging inside the residence. The deceased was taken into custody and transferred to a local facility for postmortem examination.

The report also suggests that no suicide note has been recovered near the scene. The findings from the investigation so far suggest that there is no foul play or third-party involvement in Lalit Manchanda's death. The police continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the death.

The police are further investigating the matter by speaking to Lalit's close family members and friends in order to understand the reason for Lalit's shocking death. The authorities are reportedly looking deeper into his mental health and recent life events. However, the reports suggest that Manchanda was dealing with mental stress and personal challenges in recent months.

Throughout his career, Lalit Manchanda is said to have appeared in a few Bollywood films and TV shows, including Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.