Munmun Dutta to Jheel Mehta: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors hit headlines for their personal lives

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for the last 16 years. The show, which perfectly blends humor with empowering messages, has introduced some of the most iconic characters to Indian television. While many feel that the sitcom is gradually losing its charm after some famous actors have left it, it is still registering good numbers on the ratings charts.

The popularity of TMKOC is not only associated with its entertaining episodes but also with its cast. Besides garnering rave reviews for their portrayals, the actors from the show have made headlines on several occasions on their personal front.

Take a look at all times when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast was in the news.

Munmun Datta and Raj Anadkat dating rumors:

Munmun Dutta, who became a household name after playing Babita Ji on the show and Raj Anadkat , who was seen as Tapu, was reportedly in a relationship with each other. The rumors of their affair created waves in the media mills.

Soon after, reports of their secret engagement surfaced, prompting the duo to finally speak up on the matter. While Munmun called the news ridiculous, fake, and ludicrous, Raj tagged it as false and baseless.

In an Instagram post, Munmun ended all speculations with a lengthy message. A part of it read, “Putting things straight again! Not engaged, Not married, not pregnant. Also, If and when I do marry whether a younger man or an older one, I shall do it proudly. Honey! That’s my Bengali genes.”

Jheel Mehta’s response to body-shaming on social media:

Jheel Mehta essayed the character of Sonu Bhide on the sitcom from 2008 to 2012. Below a social media post, the actress-turned-entrepreneur became a victim of body-shaming. She was criticized for the shape of her teeth, makeup, and acne.

Jheel, who was called ‘skinny’ and ‘too tall’ for her age, reacted to online comments through a note that read, "I wish I heard this song by @avantinagral as a teenager. It took me such a long time to truly accept myself and feel confident in the way I am and to understand that as long as I like and accept who I am, what others say DOES NOT matter."

Munmun Dutta hurting religious sentiments:

Munmun Dutta got entangled in a legal controversy when she used a casteist slur in a video and hurt the emotions of a particular community. Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan registered an FIR against the actress. She was booked under section 3(1) (u) of the SC-ST POA act.

Munmun claimed that she genuinely didn’t know the meaning of the word and used it ‘because of her language barrier.’ To close the matter, she made a public apology.

Priya Ahuja trolled:

Priya Ahuja who portrayed Rita reporter on the show for a long time, once became a target of trolls. In one of the daring Instagram pictures, she posed for the lens, showing off her bra strap.

When a section of netizens dropped vulgar comments on the post, Priya’s husband, Malav Rajda, came to school them with a befitting reply. He penned, "Apni maa ya behen ko bhi bol ke dekh, dekh zara kya react karte hain (Say this to your mom and sister, see how they react to your statement)."

Bhavya Gandhi's crisis during COVID-19:

Bhavya Gandhi, who rose to fame after playing Tapu in TMKOC, lost his father to COVID-19. The actor's father battled for life for over 10 days at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital before breathing his last.

