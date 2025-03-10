Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Did Tapu-Sonu elope and get married? Find out

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been getting more interesting day by day, as currently the storyline of the show revolves around Tapu and Sonu's marriage. After getting suspicious about Tapu and Sonu's actions, Bhide now aims to catch Tapu and Sonu red-handed and not let their plan succeed. He even informs Madhavi, Jethalal, Bapuji and Taarak and asks them to support him in catching the Tapu Sena.

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhide, Madhavi, Jethalal, Bapuji, and Taarak rush to the flower shop where Tapu purchased the varmala for the wedding. Upon questioning the shopkeeper, he confirms their worst fear, and that is that Tapu and Sonu were discussing running away to get married.

Watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's promo here-

Worried, Bhide and Madhavi, along with Jethalal (essayed by Dilip Joshi), Bapuji, and Taarak, race to the temple, hoping to stop them in time. But before they can react, Tapu spots them and, without hesitation, quickly puts the varmala around Sonu, declaring that they are now married.

It will be entertaining to see how Bhide (played by Mandar Chandwadkar) and Madhavi react to this shocking twist. It will be engaging to see whether Bhide and Jethalal accept Tapu and Sonu's marriage.

In the previous episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhide, Madhavi, Jethalal, Bapuji, and Taarak go to Nehru Maidan to check if Tapu Sena was really there for a cricket match. To their surprise, the ground was completely empty. After questioning the guards, they confirmed that no match was scheduled for the day, proving that Tapu had lied.

Bapuji was furious upon learning that Tapu had deceived him, especially on the day a prospective bride’s family was coming to meet him. Jethalal blamed the elders for forcing Tapu and Sonu into marriage talks despite their clear reluctance. Even Madhavi realized that Sonu had repeatedly expressed that she wasn’t ready for marriage, but they ignored her wishes and pushed her into meeting the boy’s family.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM and features Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta and more in pivotal roles.