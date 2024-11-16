Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Looking back at OG Tapu Sena cast, how they look and what they are doing now

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been evoking laughter with its hilarious tracks and strong messages for a long time now. The show has imparted a unique identity and a huge amount of fame to all the actors associated with it.

In the course of its run, viewers have witnessed many actors quitting the sitcom for one or another reason. While some took an exit after experiencing issues with makers, others did it due to some other commitments.

Tapu Sena, which forms an integral part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has always received love from the audience, who enjoy watching this children-turned-youngster squad of Gokuldham society create chaos with their mischievous acts. It has surely added a different layer to the show and given it a youthful tone.

The actors who portray the roles of Tapu Sena members—Tapu, Sonu, Goli, Gogi, and Pinku—have been replaced by new artists in the past few years. While Gogi and Pinku have been played by Samay Shah and Azhar Sheikh ever since the sitcom went on air, the other three characters have undergone changes in terms of the actors who essay them on screen.

With Kush Shah, alias Goli, announcing his decision to leave the show after working on it for 16 years, let’s take a look at how the OG Tapu Sena cast looks now and what they are up to these days.

Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu

Bhavya Gandhi is still fondly remembered for etching the character of Tipendra Jethalal ‘Tapu’ Gada in the hearts of spectators. He portrayed the popular character of Jethalal’s son and Tapu Sena’s leader from 2008-2017.

Bhavya decided to bid adieu to the show as it got a little monotonous for him and he wanted to grow as an actor by exploring other options. After parting ways from the cult comedy, the actor dabbled into Gujarati cinema and tried out various genres like drama and romance. He appeared in films such as Kehvatlal Parivar and Tari Sathe. Bhavya has a few other movies lined up for this year, too.

Bhavya Gandhi was replaced by Raj Anadkat, who played the role for five long years before quitting it. In 2023, the makers roped in Nitish Bhaluni as Tapu.

Take a look at Bhavya Gandhi’s recent Instagram post here:

Jheel Mehta aka Sonu

Jheel Mehta was the OG Sonalika Atmaram ‘Sonu’ Bhide of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She portrayed the character of Tapu's best friend and also the vice captain of Tapu Sena for 4 years. The actress left the show in 2012.

In her first vlog, she revealed the reason behind taking this major decision and stated, “I left Taarak Mehta because I was in 10th standard, and as you know, we have these board exams. I needed to prepare for them.” Jheel further quashed the rumors of being fired from the show because of her height and questioned why it is so difficult for people to understand that she just wanted to focus on her studies.

As of now, the talented girl runs her own makeup and hair brand, Beauty By Mehta. After Jheel's exit, Nidhi Bhanushali was roped in to play the part. She played the role from 2012 to 2019. Palak Sidhwani was roped in to play the role of in the show. However, after her exit, Khushi Mali was roped in and can be seen essaying Sonu.

Take a look at Jheel Mehta’s recent Instagram post:

Kush Shah aka Goli

Kush Shah has recently bid adieu to the show after essaying the role of Goli for 16 years. He has literally grown up on the sets of the show.

In an elaborate video posted on the official YouTube channel of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor poured his heart out to fans and makers of the show for their unwavering love and innumerable memories. He was also spotted turning emotional while cutting his farewell cake with the team.

The actor has taken an exit from the show to pursue his higher studies in New York. Whether or not he will return to acting is still unknown.

Take a look at Kush Shah’s recent Instagram post:

Samay Shah aka Gogi

Known for his catchphrase Chak De Phatte to express joy, Samay Shah has made a special place in the hearts of audiences with his portrayal of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi alias Gogi. He is the youngest member of Tapu Sena. The actor has been part of the show since its inception in 2008.

Take a look at Samay Shah’s recent Instagram post:

Azhar Sheikh aka Pinku

Azhar Sheikh plays the role of Pankaj Diwan Sahay aka Pinku on the show. He is shown to be the eldest member of Tapu Sena showcasing a smart and wise approach to situations. The actor is still a cast member.

Take a look at Azhar Sheikh’s recent Instagram post:

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully since 2008. It features an ensemble cast that includes Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar, Monaz Mevawalla, Amit Bhatt, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others.

The show follows the story of the Gada family, which consists of businessman Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Jethalal's wife, Daya, and their mischievous son, Tipendra Gada. The narrative of the series depicts Gadas dealing with their day-to-day troubles in a humorous way and their bone-tickling interactions with the other members of Gokuldham society.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is authored and bankrolled by Asit Kumarr Modi under his banner, Neela Film Productions Private Limited. It airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Sab TV and is digitally available on the SonyLIV app.

