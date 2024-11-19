Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal receives Rs 2 lakh in advance from a customer; find out the reason behind it

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade now and continues to do so. The show and its engaging storyline have glued audiences to the screens. Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal, has been part of the show since its inception. In the forthcoming episode, Jethalal is set to receive a huge amount from a customer in advance for an interesting reason.

In tonight's (November 19) episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, an unexpected turn of events unfolds at Gada Electronics. Jethalal gives Bhide’s old Cooling King fridge to Mr. Dankiwala for Rs 30,000 as demanded by him. But the story takes a major twist when Mr. Dankiwala reveals his true identity. Mr. Dankiwala mentions that he is the former owner of the Cooling King company.

Revealing his truth to Jethalal, Bagha and Natu Kaka, Mr Dankiwala shares that his company had shut down years ago due to a family dispute. He shares his ambitious plan to revive the brand and asks Jethalal to gather more Cooling King fridges that are available in the market and give them to him.

Mr Dankiwala offers Rs 40,000 per Cooling King fridge. This huge offer shocks Jethalal. The businessman mentions that he trusts Jethalal and as a token of his sincerity, he hands over an advance of Rs 2 lakh.

Advertisement

Watch promo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's upcoming episode here-

What will Jethalal do with this sudden opportunity? How will he gather more Cooling King fridges from the market? Will this deal bring new challenges or greater fortunes for Gada Electronics? The audience will get answers to all these questions in the upcoming episode of the show.

In the previous episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it was seen that Bagha managed to bring an old Cooling King fridge to Gada Electronics with the help of Babu Chipke, a scrap dealer who had purchased the fridge earlier. Later, Madhavi and Bhide visited Jethalal’s shop, looking to buy a new fridge for their home.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, and Mandar Chandwadkar in pivotal roles, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta shares throwback PICS from her debut ad shoot; fans ask '17 year old Lana Del Rey?'